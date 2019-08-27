Register
00:00 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump react during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France

    Emmanuel Macron Sees France as 'Balancing Power' That Can Help US-Iran Rapprochement

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Amid an escalating stand-off between the US and Iran, the French president invited the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Biarritz, the site of the most recent G7 summit. As President Macron later stated, “conditions [were] created” for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, to discuss a possible new agreement.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, who has taken over as mediator between Washington and Tehran, stated that his efforts were “fragile,” but indicated that he sees a “possible path” for the two long-time adversaries. Addressing diplomats on Tuesday, he said that his move to invite Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the summit of the Group of Seven in Biarritz helped create “the possible conditions of a useful meeting.”

    According to Macron, it is France’s responsibility to take over a “role of a balancing power”, adding that these efforts give hope for a “de-escalation” of tensions, the AP news agency reports.

    During the joint presser with the US head of state on Monday, Macron said that in his opinion, the “conditions [were] created” for a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss a possible new agreement that would reduce tensions between the two countries. The French president said that a meeting could be arranged in the coming weeks and that he had spoken about this possibility with Rouhani on the phone, telling him that he believes an agreement can be reached between the US and Iran.

    Trump commented on possible talks with Iran by saying that he would agree to them if the "circumstances were correct or right". He added that he still has a "good feeling" about negotiations with Iran.

    "But in the meantime, they have to be good players […] They can't do what they were saying they are going to do because if they do that they are going to be met with very violent force", Trump said.

    Trump stated on Monday that he had not yet met with Zarif, earlier subjected to US sanctions, because it was "too soon" although the latter arrived at the G7 summit in Biarritz. Macron reportedly agreed on his visit to the French town of Biarritz with Trump in advance, but the Iranian official's arrival at the G7 summit caught White House officials by surprise.

    The Iranian foreign minister's trip to France comes amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington. Following the unilateral US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Washington has continued to step up pressure on the Iranian leadership through sanctions and a military build-up in the Middle East.

    Trump claimed that the existing nuclear deal was "flawed" and repeatedly suggested meeting with Iranian officials to negotiate a new deal. Tehran has so far declined these offers, saying that the US should first lift the sanctions, as the country would not negotiate while "under the pressure".

    Related:

    No Nukes for Iran, No Tariffs on French Wine, and China Trade Deal in Sight: Macron, Trump Summarise G7 Results at Joint Presser
    France is Seeking Moscow's Support to Preserve the Iran Nuclear Deal - Ex-French Ambassador
    Any Mediation Should Focus on Bringing Back US to Iran Nuclear Deal - Foreign Minister Zarif
    Tags:
    Mohammed Javad Zarif, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, France, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse