Several Terminals at Munich Airport Closed After Person Entered Airside Area

Munich is Germany's second-largest airport and Europe's eighth-busiest, with nearly 130,000 passengers using it daily.

Thousands of travellers are stranded at Germany’s Munich airport after an unidentified person managed to enter the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door.

According to the information currently available, a person has probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area. As a result, police measures are currently in progress. — Munich Airport (@MUC_Airport) August 27, 2019

​According to Lufthansa, Terminal 2 and areas B and C of Terminal 1 are currently locked down due to the incident.

Wir haben auch Durst im Terminal 1 pic.twitter.com/FJjyHAvtPa — call me gek (@GEK29) August 27, 2019

The airport reported that security forces detained the person in question, and the Federal Police are currently interviewing him.​

Passengers at the airport took to Twitter to complain about the lack of information as to what caused the delays and the lack of drinking water.

Really? We are in Terminal 1 and there are no announcements and there isn't any water 🧐 — Amna K Boheim (@AmnaKBoheim) August 27, 2019

By informed you mean “due to police action all flights are stopped. Please listen for any information, thank you for your understanding”??? That’s lack of information. Please tell us what is happening and when will flying activity resume. — Luisana Rios (@helloimluisi) August 27, 2019

