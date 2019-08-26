The pilot of the light attack aircraft has died, a source in the defence ministry said as quoted by La Sexta broadcaster.
📅LUNES 26 DE AGOSTO📅
Accidente aéreo en La Manga (Murcia): Un avión caza C101 de la Patrulla Águila del Ejército del Aire se ha estrellado esta mañana (a las 9) en el Mar Mediterráneo ➡️ El piloto del caza ha fallecido.
📹Arturo Ávila
The situation occurred at around 9.40 am local time (7.40 GMT). As soon as the regional emergency services received the information on the crash, they mobilised boats for a rescue operation.
