Register
15:39 GMT +325 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Two unidentified tourists kiss in front of a painting on one of the rare remaing parts of the Wall in Berlin, in October 1995

    East German Regions Back Readmission of Russia to G7 Despite Federal Government's Opposition

    © AP Photo / Karsten Thielker
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Debate around Moscow’s possible return to the G7 flared up after US President Donald Trump agreed to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the summit in 2020 in the US. While some countries, like Japan, have indicated that they are open to the idea, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected it.

    Heads of the regional governments in the former East German states of Brandenburg, Saxony, Thuringia, and Saxony-Anhalt have demanded that Russia be invited back to what was the Group of Eight prior to the events in Crimea and Ukraine, the German outlet Die Welt reports. According to the newspaper, they are pushing for a fresh start in dialogue with Moscow, which broke down in 2014.

    Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, representing Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, insisted that keeping silence has never helped in times of crisis.

    "I do not want to give any advice to the participants of the G7 meeting. But the more formats there are to speak with Russia, the better”, he told the outlet, noting that this was the reason why he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his state during his trip to St Petersburg.

    Kretschmer noted that when it comes to relations with Russia, the eastern parts of Germany are more sensitive than the western ones. According to him, Moscow’s isolation and the sanctions against it would not be well received in eastern Germany.

    Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow, representing the left-wing party Die Linke, echoed his stance, supporting a dialog. Although he noted that excluding Russia from the then-G8 was correct at the time, he also pointed out that sanctions have hardly improved the situation. Ramelow added that reviving the G8 would be a sign of “sovereignty and political foresight". At the same time, he criticised "the negative effects of the ‘America First’ ideology of the American president", branding it “a risk for the prosperous world economic development", arguing that it weakens international relations.

    Prime Minister of Brandenburg Dietmar Woidke, who is a member of the Social Democrats, told Die Welt that “Europe and the US need as much dialogue with Russia as possible” following the termination of the INF Treaty.

    “We should look each other in the eye and talk. There must be a basis of trust again… It would be good if Russia provides the conditions for its return to the G7/G8”, he said, adding that the crucial factor is starting to implement the Minsk Agreement.

    The head of Saxony-Anhalt’s government, the CDU’s Reiner Haseloff, also expressed hope that Russia would return to diplomatic talks. He emphasised that sanctions are particularly harmful to eastern Germany’s economy and especially to medium-sized companies, noting that they had not led to a noticeable improvement in the situation in Ukraine.

    Vice-Chair of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki, from the Free Democratic Party, also spoke in favour of inviting Russia back.

    "Only by talking do we clearly identify and understand problems and differences as well as hopefully push Moscow to return to international law as a next step", he told the outlet.

    At the same time, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected these demands: "G7 and G8 depend on the progress in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, and as long as nothing changes there, there will be no movement on the issue".
    Before the current G7 summit in the French city of Biarritz began, Donald Trump had backed French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the next G7 summit in the US in 2020, saying that Russia should return to what used to be the G8.

    While some countries, like Japan, are open to the idea, others, like Canada, remain stridently opposed to it. As Donald Trump noted during his talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the summit, there is “a number of people who would like to see Russia back”.

    “I think it would be advantageous to many things in the world. It's something that we're discussing. I don't know that we'll make a decision one way or the other, but we did have a discussion about Russia last night”, he said.

    On Sunday morning he also noted it's “certainly possible” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be invited to the grand gathering next year.

    In his turn, Putin said earlier this week that his country would regard any form of dialogue with the G7 nations as useful.
    The G8 format was in place from 1998-2014, but was reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine. The G7 has accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine’s domestic affairs and introduced sanctions against Russia as a result; however, Moscow has rejected the accusations, stressing that Crimea reunited with Russia following a legitimate referendum.

    As for the unrest in eastern Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a participant in the conflict in Donbass, but one of the four parties of the Normandy format - which also includes Germany, France and Ukraine – and has emphasised Kiev’s reluctance to implement important parts of the Minsk agreements, which include adopting reforms related to the status of the eastern regions.

    Related:

    Trump's Aides Fuming Over Macron's Handling of G7 Summit - Reports
    Russia to 'Consider' G7 Putin Invitation if Received as Trump Calls Prospect 'Possible'
    Macron Says G7 Leaders Agreed Joint Action on Iran to Avoid Escalation of Actions in Region
    Protests Against Police in Hendaye, France as Security for G7 Summit Heightened – Video
    Tags:
    sanctions, Ukraine, Crimea, East Germany, G8, G7, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sneak Peek Into Mysterious Mongolia: Yurts, Nomads and Genghis Khan
    Sneak Peek Into Mysterious Mongolia: Yurts, Nomads and Genghis Khan
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse