Protests Against Police in Hendaye, France as Security for G7 Summit Heightened – Video

Security measures have been strengthened in France as the three-day G7 summit started in Biarritz on Saturday.

People in the French city of Hendaye have taken to the streets to protest against the actions of the police, as several arrests have been made amid heightened security measures for the G7 summit.

Earlier on Saturday, French police fired tear gas and water cannons against protestors in Biarritz to disperse them when they blocked one of the roads near the venue of the summit.

The Group of Seven (G7) Summit officially opened in the city of Biarritz in southwestern France. More than 13,000 policemen and gendarmes arrived in the region to ensure security at the event.