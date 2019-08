Tommy Robinson has been serving a second term in prison after being re-tried over filming and naming suspects in the Huddersfield child grooming case.

Tommy Robinson's supporters are holding a rally in London to demand his release from prison.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a former English Defence League (EDL) leader, who was jailed for nine months for contempt of court.

Several groups have announced that they will hold a counter-demonstration at the same time as the rally by Robinson's supporters.

