Protest Against G7 Summit in Bayonne, France - Video

The G7 summit that is being held in France from 24-26 August, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, is set to highlight the issue of inequality and the advancement of universal access to social welfare.

Protesters have gathered in Bayonne, France to protests against the G7 summit that is being held in Biarritz, just seven kilometres away from Bayonne.

The organisers are calling on the protesters to 'invade' the host-city.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!