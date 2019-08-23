UK to Send Back Migrants Seeking to Cross English Channel Illegally - Boris Johnson

As it was reported earlier, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to hold emergency talks with her French counterpart over the surge in migrants attempting to get into the UK via the English Channel.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Friday to send back illegal migrants, who are seeking to cross the English Channel to get into Britan.

"We will send you back. The UK should not be regarded as a place where you can automatically come and break the law by seeking to arrive illegally," Johnson told media.

The announcement was made amid four separate incidents on Thursday, in which a total of 37 people tried to cross the Channel in rubber boats.

Further reports suggested that a fifth incident occurred near the Sussex coast with reportedly 20 migrants attempting to get into Britain. The authorities, however, haven't confirmed the information.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW