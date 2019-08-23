Register
07:19 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alastair Campbell People's Vote Edinburgh

    Alastair Campbell and Jess Phillips Slam Boris Johnson at Edinburgh People's Vote Rally

    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the clock runs down to the deadline on the UK's exit from the EU on 31 October, the campaign for a second vote and to remain in the EU has accelerated. Boris Johnson's declaration that he will leave the EU even without a deal has invoked feelings of nationalism in Scotland as well pro-EU sentiment.

    Hundreds braved the dire signs of rain to attend a 'People's Vote' rally at The Meadows in Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon.

    The People's Vote campaign has been the most vocal of those who following the vote to leave the European Union in July 2016 have called for a second vote to be held with the option of remaining in the EU, and its efforts have been ramping up with just 4 months to go until the UK officially leaves the bloc on 31 October.

    The crowd carried banners of the Scottish Saltire, the European Union, and even merged flags of the Scottish flag emblazoned with the 12 stars of the EU.

     

    People's Vote Event in Edinburgh
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    People's Vote Event in Edinburgh

    The speakers included: former communications adviser to Prime Minister Tony Blair Alastair Campbell, Labour MPs Jess Phillips and Ian Murray, Scottish Nationalist MP Joanna Cherry, 'graffiti granny' Hazel Jones, Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell, and Ailie Ross-Oliver from 'Our Future Our Choice'.

     

    Wasting no time with the big names, the event kicked off with the Labour MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray donning a 'People's Vote' shirt, he told the crowd that: “The dream died when they realised they had to deliver Brexit and what they promised couldn’t be delivered”.

    Jess Phillips, who has made a name for opposing both her party's line on Brexit as well as staunchly criticising the elected leader of the Labour Party, from accusations of anti-Semitism to his strength as unifying figure.

    The MP for Birmingham Yardley, which voted leave in the 2016 referendum, defended herself against accusations of treachery for her stance and even declared she would be willing to lose her seat if it meant "doing the right thing."

    “Doing the right thing sometimes comes at a cost and Boris Johnson wouldn’t have the first idea about doing the right thing, because the right thing for him is whatever is best for Boris Johnson, not for you or your families.”

    She later said that even if the UK were to leave with a no-deal on October 31 "that isn’t the end of Brexit.”

    Phillips also described the PM as a “man-baby” for his attempts "to look a bit tough and say I don’t care, we’ll leave no matter what.”

    Alastair Campbelll, the ex-spin doctor for Tony Blair, emerged next to dominate the stage, first calling up Hazel Jones, a 71-year old dubbed 'Graffiti Granny' after she was spotted tagging walls around her community with anti-Brexit messages.

    Campbell, who was expelled from the Labour Party for voting for the Liberal Democrats in the 2019 EU elections, declared that he is "still Labour" and explained his vote in the EU elections as a protest vote against Brexit.

    He also attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for embarrassing the UK with his "arrogance" and poor behaviour towards European leaders, citing the recent spectacle of Johnson placing his foot on French President Emmanuel Macron’s table.

    “It might sound trivial but it just shows a complete arrogance and disrespect."

    “It also takes away attention from what Angela Merkel did yesterday and what President Macron did today in pointing out some very, very awkward truths about Johnson’s so-called negotiating position.”

    He didn't shy away from launching criticism against his own party leadership, saying that he refused to believe in the claims of a "jobs first Brexit" made by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, with whom he has had an historic opposition.

    The former communications directly appealed to optimism for the future of the People's Vote campaign.

    "Theresa May said hundreds of times we are leaving on March the 29th no if's no buts, we'll be out. We are not out, she's out," he said.

    "We are not leaving on October the 31st because parliament's not going to let him leave on October the 31st," he announced.

    Speaking after the event regarding support for a potential 'Government of National Unity' with Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister to stop a no-deal Brexit, Campbell said: "I'd do anything but I don't think it's going to happen."

    When asked what he would do if leave were to win a potential second referendum, he conceded just by saying: "That's it. Absolutely."

    SNP MP Joanna Cherry also took the chance to attack Johnson, saying it won't be him affected by Brexit, but it will harm people in her constituency.

    Her calls for independence were met with less enthusiasm, however she explained that while she wishes for an independent Scotland, she will also fight to keep the entirety of the UK in the European Union.

     

    Joanna Cherry at Edinburgh People's Vote
    © Sputnik / Jason Dunn
    Joanna Cherry at Edinburgh People's Vote

    The rally coincides with Boris Johnson's trip to Berlin and Paris to meet with EU leaders, where he is attempting to get the Irish Backstop removed from the UK's Withdrawal Agreement, which is designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the Customs Union.

     

    French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a joint statement before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliver a joint statement before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would give the Prime Minister "30-days" to come up with an alternative to the backstop.

    French Premier Emmanual Macron also gave assurances that he would allow for some alterations to the Withdrawal Agreement.

    The news was seemingly promising for the new Prime Minister, as he was seen punching his hands into the air as he returned to 10 Downing Street, as reporting in The Express.

    The biggest potential challenge to Brexit however, comes from Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who announced earlier this month that he will put forward a vote of no confidence in the Boris Johnson government.

    The motion would hope to gain support from other opposition parties to bring down the Conservative Government and form a 'Government of National Unity' to stop no-deal and call a general election.

    Related:

    Where's the Strategy? Alastair Campbell Does Note Want To 'Remain Labour', Slams Corbyn 'Weakness'
    Blair Urges UK Parliament to Vote Down Any Deal on Brexit, Let People Decide
    May Promises to Deliver 'the Brexit That People Voted For'
    Despite Thinking Brexit's 'S***', Pop Star Robbie Williams Opposes People's Vote
    Over 100 MPs Plan To Back 'Four Brexiteers' Motion Tabled to Nix People's Vote
    Tags:
    remain, Scottish independence, labour, people's vote, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse