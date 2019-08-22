German Court Sentences Syrian National to 9.5 Years in Prison for Murder - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) – A Syrian national by the name of Alaa S. has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for the murder of a German citizen in the town of Chemnitz last year during a festival, German n-tv news channel reported on Thursday.

The defence attorney demanded his client's release, citing the lack of evidence, but the court ruled in favour of the prosecution, which insisted on a 10-year prison sentence. The decision has not come into force yet and can be litigated in the Federal Court of Justice.

German national Daniel H. was killed in late August 2018 with a knife during a fight, allegedly involving Alaa S. and an unnamed Iraqi national, who is now on an international wanted list. The plaintiffs, a man who was injured in the same fight, and the victim’s mother and sister, were present at the trial.

© AP Photo / Jens Meyer Demonstrators attend a protest against the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the East German city Chemnitz on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

The incident provoked a number of right-wing demonstrations across the country.

Germany has welcomed more than a million immigrants since the height of the European refugee crisis in 2015. Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy has provoked criticism from those who say that the security situation in the country has worsened due to the influx of migrants.