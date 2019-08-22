Spanish Cops Nab Suspect Accused of Upskirting Hundreds of Women - Report

Criminal complaints have been filed against the suspect but only 29 out of several hundred women he allegedly recorded have so far been identified by police.

A 53-year old Colombian national was arrested this week by police in Madrid for allegedly "upskirting" over 500 women, including minors, DW reports.

According to the media outlet, the perpetrator is accused of employing a "strategically placed" mobile phone hidden in a backpack which he positioned on the ground to record women’s underwear and intimate parts without their consent, in supermarkets and on public transit.

A search of the suspect’s residence yielded a laptop and three hard drives full of images of "secretly recorded women," with one member of the police cybercrime unit saying that "a total of 555 women, some of them underage, appear in the 283 videos" which the perpetrator uploaded online.

The police have already identified 29 of the women, who have filed criminal complaints against the suspect.

The accused apparently "acted in a compulsive way, daily, recording all the women that he could," according to a police statement.

The suspect is now being charged with violating privacy, corruption, child abuse and child prostitution.