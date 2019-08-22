Backstop Is Protector of Stability in Ireland, Not Just Technical Mechanism - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is currently hosting Boris Johnson, who has embarked on his first foreign trip as UK prime minister, in Paris on Thursday, 22 August.

The backstop agreed in the Brexit deal is a guarantee of stability in Ireland and not simply a technical mechanism, said French President Emmanuel Macron, standing alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside the Elysee Palace.

The French leader said that he respected the UK decision to withdraw from the EU, while adding that his position would always be to protect the European project.

Addressing the possibility of a no-deal scenario, Macron said that such an eventuality was never the bloc's choice. But he said that it was the EU's duty to be ready for it.

Touching upon the Brexit 31 October deadline, the French president said that nobody was ready to wait that long, demanding visible progress on the backstop issue within 30 days.

Macron also stressed that there cannot be any alterations to the withdrawal agreement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW