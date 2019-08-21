Atomic Wealth: Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Foiled at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant – Report

As authorities searched the facility and seized equipment allegedly used in the mining operation, law enforcement officers speculated that some of the station’s security personnel might have been in on the scheme.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered and dismantled an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Station, according to local media reports.

According to digital media outlet strana.ua, mining equipment was installed in a restricted area of the facility and possibly resulted in information about the plant’s "physical defences", which is considered top-secret information, being leaked.

SBU operatives searched the facility in July, with law enforcement officers reportedly saying that some Ukrainian National Guard troops deployed at the facility as a security force may have been involved in the scheme.

In 2018, Russian authorities arrested two employees of the Scientific Research Institute for Experimental Physics in Sarov for attempting to use the facility's supercomputer for cryptocurrency mining.