German Foreign Minister Had to Change Plane Prior to Moscow Visit Over Malfunction - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A malfunction was detected in the hydraulic system of Airbus A-340 government aircraft on Tuesday evening, according to the Spiegel Online news website. Thus, the minister had to use an A-310 reserve aircraft, though he departed without delay.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to change the plane on which he was planning to travel to Moscow, due to yet another malfunction with the air transport of the German government, German media reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Maas held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. On Thursday, Maas is expected to hold a meeting with the youth and civil activists.

Last week, the German foreign minister was forced to use a reserve aircraft to travel to the UN Security Council meeting in New York, because a malfunction was discovered in the Airbus A-321.

In April, a problem once again arose with the German government aircraft, on which Maas traveled to New York from Berlin. After landing, a malfunction was detected in the aircraft landing gear wheel and the aircraft was unable to park on its own.

In February, Spiegel reported that the German Defence Ministry planned to upgrade the government's aircraft fleet and purchase three new airliners after numerous failures and malfunctions related to government aircraft took place.