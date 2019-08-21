‘No-Deal’ Brexit ‘Most Likely’ Now, but no Exemption From Divorce Bill Payment – French Official

Boris Johnson arrived in Germany on Wednesday for his first foreign trip since becoming British prime minister. He is likely to raise the topic of reopening talks on a Brexit deal despite the fact that EU officials are currently refusing to renegotiate.

“No-deal” Brexit is now the “most likely” scenario for Britain leaving the European Union on 31 October given Boris Johnson’s position on the Irish backstop, an official in French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday, 21 August.

But the official added that the EU would probably be willing to grant Britain a delay on Brexit in order to hold new elections.

"The scenario that is becoming the most likely is one of no deal" – said the official who preferred to remain anonymous, AFP reported.

"If the United Kingdom considers that having a backstop is absolutely excluded, that is its right, but in that case it limits the possibility of reaching an agreement," said the official.

The official also refuted Johnson’s claim that in the case of a “no-deal” Britain would be exempt from a divorce bill of £39 billion that had already been negotiated.

"The idea of saying 'there's not a deal, so I won't pay' does not work," said the official. "We cannot imagine that a country like the UK would back out of an international commitment."

The official also noted that the EU position on Brexit will not change, and that Britain should have no doubt that France, Germany and other countries are “totally united” in their stance, which would not change even under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The statements come a day before Boris Johnson holds his first direct meeting with Macron since becoming prime minister.

Boris Johnson arrived to Germany on Wednesday, 21 August for an official meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel, where talks on re-negotiating the Brexit deal struck by his predecessor Theresa May is likely to be the central topic, with Boris Johnson insisting Britain will leave the EU without deal by 31 October if the current agreement is not changed.

The Irish backstop solution remains a stumbling-stone in negotiations between Britain and the European Union as Boris Jonson sees it as “anti-democratic” and “inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state” – a position he recently expressed in a four-page letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk.

However, German officials have said that the Irish backstop cannot be re-negotiated.

"There cannot and will not be new negotiations. It is completely impossible that the backstop will be removed from the agreement or softened," said Florian Hahn, European policy spokesperson for Merkel's governing Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016, but the exact departure terms of the bloc's second largest economy have yet to be finalised.