Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU would consider 'practical solutions' for the post-Brexit Irish border issue with the United Kingdom.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The talks will focus on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union on 31 October.

Mr Johnson will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday before attending the G7 summit in Biarritz on 24-26 August.

