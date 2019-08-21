Register
14:14 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The German and the US flags fly at the entrance to the US Airbase in Ramstein, southern Germany

    Berlin Reportedly Spent Over $250Mln on US Troops in Germany Over Seven Years

    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL ROLAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Oleg Burunov
    101

    The report comes amid Washington’s plans to redeploy US troops from Germany to Poland over the German government’s alleged reluctance to raise the defence budget to the NATO-mandated goal of two percent of the country’s GDP.

    Over the past seven years, Berlin has allocated €243 million ($270 million) to support US troops based in Germany, according to the German Finance Ministry’s parliamentary response to the Left party, seen by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) news agency.

    The money includes benefits for former workers and costs for maintaining buildings and other real estate.

    Ramstein Air Base, Germany
    © Photo: Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force
    Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    A further €480 million was for NATO-related construction costs in Germany, "almost exclusively" on account of the US, DPA reported.

    The report comes after the Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz opposed the idea of moving US forces from Germany to Poland, saying that “American troops in Germany also serve the security of Poland.”

    Trump Calls for Relocating US Troops From Germany

    US President Donald Trump recently threw his weight behind a statement by US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell who warned that it was time for Berlin to “pay for its own defence” and for the US to act to ensure this.

    Trump retweeted remarks made by Senator Rand Paul and campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, who lambasted German think-tank executive Thorsten Benner’s claims that Grenell’s hint at a possible US troop pullout from Germany was nothing but a “PR stunt.”

    Grenell praised Trump’s previous idea that the US could relocate its troops stationed in Germany to Poland if Berlin doesn't meet its 2 percent defence spending obligations to NATO.

    “It’s offensive to assume that the US taxpayers will continue to pay for more than 50,000 Americans [troops] in Germany, but the Germans get to spend their [budget] surplus on domestic programmes.”, Grenell told DPA last month.

    Germany’s Failure to Stick to NATO’s Military Spending Demand

    Since entering office in 2016, Trump has repeatedly criticised Berlin's unwillingness to meet the NATO-required commitment of spending 2 percent of its GDP on military defence.

    Berlin has announced plans to increase its military spending up to 1.35 percent of GDP before the end of this year, and hopes to increase this to 1.5 percent by 2023.

    A total of 35,700 US servicemen are currently stationed in Germany.  

    Related:

    US Nuclear Weapons Should Be Out of Germany Along With Its Troops, German Lawmaker Says
    US Renews Threat to Withdraw Its Troops From Germany, Send Them to Poland Instead
    US Threats to Withdraw Its Troops From Germany Leave Gov’t Coalition Split
    Tags:
    relocation, troops, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse