Register
19:58 GMT +320 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British politicians Heidi Allen, left, Sarah Wollaston, centre, and Anna Soubry, right, joined new political party 'The Independent Group' pose for a photograph after a press conference in Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

    Conservative Defector Sarah Wollaston Viciously Attacked by Party in Facebook Ads

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Wollaston was a renowned rebel in the Conservative party, voting against the Cameron-Clegg government on several key votes, including voting in favour of a referendum on British membership of the European Union in 2011, and against military intervention in Syria in 2013.

    series of Facebook adverts attacking Sarah Wollaston, who defected to Change UK over the party’s Brexit stance before joining the Liberal Democrats earlier this year, has appeared on Facebook.

    Wollaston has been the sole focus of a series of focused ads appear on the social media monopole, which accuse her of “betraying Brexit” by joining the Lib Dems.

    In one promotion, she’s depicted alongside Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Scottish National Party chief Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrat head Jo Swinson, along with the caption “Should Sarah Wollaston be working with these politicians to stop Brexit?”, in another she’s featured in monochrome against a vibrant red background.

    ​Every ad has an accompanying poll, asking users whether she should “get away with ignoring the referendum result” - the personal information of those who vote is in turn collected by the Conservatives.

    The campaign was launched 16th August, and has so far cost approximately £1,500 – neither Heidi Allen nor Anna Soubry, also Conservative MPs who defected to Change UK at the same time as Wollaston, have been targeted in this manner. Given the data collection involved in the effort, it may indicate an intention by the party to deselect Wollaston and hold a by-election in her constituency to replace her.

    ​Since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, the Conservative party has significantly increased its spending on Facebook ads, pumping just over £86,0o0 into targeted advertising on the platform in the 30 days to 17th August, more than the party spent in the previous 60 days, and over three times the amount spent by Labour (£23,135) over the same time period. The Lib Dems’ paltry spend amounted to little over £4,000. The promotional material has typically centred on Johnson’s ability to “deliver Brexit”.

    Related:

    Leaked Dossier on Impact of No-Deal Brexit Outlines 'Worst-Case Scenario' - Minister Gove
    Brexit Secretary Signs 'Landmark' Order to End All EU Law in UK, But Significance Challenged
    Corbyn Vows to Stop ‘No-Deal Brexit’ at Any Cost While Labelling Johnson 'Britain’s Trump'
    ‘Worst-Case Scenario’ Dossier Shows How ‘Careless’ Johnson Gov Handles Brexit
    Tags:
    Facebook, defectors, defection, Sarah Wollaston
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse