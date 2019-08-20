Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Announces Resignation Amid Tensions in Ruling Coalition

Earlier this month, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, said that he had informed the country's prime minister that a snap election was needed since the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Tuesday his intention to step down from his post. Speaking before the Senate on the brewing crisis in the ruling coalition, Conte stated that following the parliamentary session he intends to head to the official presidential residence where he will tend his resignation to President Matarella.

"I will listen attentively to all of the speeches today, but I intend to finish this political transition by stating that I will go to the president after the session and offer my resignation", Conte said before the Italian Senate.

The ruling coalition made up of Lega, and the Five Star Movement fell apart on 8 August when Matteo Salvini, the head of Lega, called for snap elections.

