Top Labour MPs Say They Will Campaign For Remain Against Corbyn's Withdrawal Agreement

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has come out in favour of a public vote on the final Brexit deal as well as driving for cross-party unity to oppose a potential no-deal Brexit under PM Boris Johnson. This change in stance comes amid pressure by fellow Labour MPs to actively campaign for remaining in the EU.

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbot has confirmed that she and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell will campaign for remaining in the EU in the event of a second referendum, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday.

The Labour front bench explained: "We are, of course, the party's committed to a referendum now and Jeremy's (Corbyn) made that clear and if there is a referendum and if Remain is on the ballot paper and there's every expectation it will be, I - like John McDonnell - personally will be campaigning for Remain."

She added that she believes it would be the "best option for the country and for my constituents."

Mrs Abbot tweeted yesterday in agreement to similar comments by Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell on the same programme on Sunday, who said he thought "generally people want to provide the electorate with a choice."

“I’ve made it clear from my personal position that I’ll be campaigning for Remain. I think that’s the best choice," McDonnell said.

​The comments from the two Labour chiefs were also further supported by Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

​This stance from the three could be considered a serious break from Labour policy which is officially to secure a Labour deal and deliver a "jobs first" Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has steadily shifted to a position of offering a public vote on any deal, with remaining in the EU as an option, despite telling members in July that a compromise deal with Brussels is still Labour's official policy if they are elected

He did say however that he would work to prevent a 'no-deal' Brexit, calling it a "Trump Deal Brexit" in a speech he made in Corby on Sunday.

In the same address he confirmed that the public vote was "not a rerun of 2016. It is simply saying the people of this country should make the final decision."

A Split In Remain?

Following the reduction of the governing Conservative party's majority to a single seat in August, the Labour leader issued a plea for other opposition parties to support a motion of no confidence to bring down Boris Johnson's Premiership and form a temporary caretaker government.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson however, who's flagship policy has been to remain in the EU, rebuked the offer claiming that Jeremy Corbyn is not the unifying figure to bring over centrists and Tory rebels to vote against the government.

She slammed the leader on twitter of not being sincere in campaigning for remain and being a 'Brexiteer', referencing his historic opposition to the EU.

