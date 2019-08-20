EU’s Tusk: By Not Proposing Alternatives, Opponents of Irish Backstop back ‘Reestablishing Border’

The Irish backstop was "insurance" to avoid a hard border on the Irish isle until an alternative could be found, European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted on Tuesday, and that those against the backstop that were not proposing "realistic alternatives" supported reestablishing a hard border "even if they do not admit it".

The news comes after a 'well-informed source' cited by the Guardian said that the "EU compromised" over the course of a two and a half year negotiating process, "including on the question of the backstop".

“The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation and the backstop is not open for change," the source told the Guardian. "A legally operable backstop to avoid a hard border remains central to the withdrawal agreement for the EU27.”

Reporters from Sky News and ITV commented on Mr Tusk's response, with the former accusing the European Council head of "blaming" the British Prime Minister for resurrecting the Northern Irish border and the latter stating that Mr Tusk was "unimpressed" by Mr Johnson's letter calling for an abolition of the Irish backstop.

​The news comes after Boris Johnson wrote a letter to Tusk on late Monday urging officials in Brussels to find alternative arrangements before the end of the UK's post-Brexit transition period to avoid the backstop, which would allow Northern Ireland to remain in the EU Customs Union should talks between the UK and EU fall through. PM Johnson slammed the backstop as "anti-democratic", stating that it was "inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state", according to his letter.

The backstop has been a contentious issue between London and Brussels, with the former stating that the UK would leave the Union by the 31 October deadline "come what may", despite hoping for a deal with the EU. Negotiations have hit numerous stumbling blocks, with the newly-appointed prime minister urging European ministers to drop the backstop, despite Brussels refusing to reopen talks on the withdrawal agreement agreed under former UK prime minister Theresa May.

