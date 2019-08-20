The Nordic club of countries includes Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. The meeting marks Angela Merkel's first official visit to Iceland as chancellor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is addressing the press alongside the prime ministers of Nordic nations on Tuesday, 20 August, at Videy island in Iceland, following the annual meeting of Nordic leaders.

Merkel previously held talks with Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir.

The Nordic countries' leaders gathered in the Icelandic capital to discuss the future of their bloc and the Arctic and address climate issues. Merkel attended the meeting as the guest of honour.

