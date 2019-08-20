UK Prime Minister Johnson Updated Trump on Brexit During Call

"President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom earlier today to discuss a wide range of trade and economic issues," the White House said on Monday. "Prime Minister Johnson also provided the President with an update on Brexit."
Earlier, the European Commission warned that no-deal Brexit will result in "significant disruption" that would affect both citizens and businesses in this country and across the bloc, with London expected to suffer much greater losses that the remaining EU 27 members
Britain’s exit from the European Union was delayed after MPs voted down the Brexit deal struck by previous UK Prime Minister Theresa May, with the current deadline of Britain leaving the EU having been extended to 31 October.
