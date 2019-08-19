Gorbachev to Skip 30-Year Anniversary of Berlin Wall Fall – Organisers

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev will not take part in the festival to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the chief executive of a German state nonprofit behind the celebration stated.

Kulturprojekte Berlin has unveiled the program of the open-air festival that will be held from 4-10 November to commemorate key events of 1989 that lead to the reunification of Germany.

"Gorbachev will not take part in it, unfortunately", Moritz van Duelmen said.

The organisers did not invite anyone else to stand in for the last Soviet leader, he added. Invitations were also sent to ex-Polish President Lech Walesa and former US Secretary of State James Baker.

© East News / akg-images Brandenburg Gate / Arial View / 1962 Berlin, Brandenburg Gate. - Arial view with the Berlin Wall. - Photo, c.1962.

The week-long tribute to the peaceful revolution will culminate in a large stage show at the Brandenburg Gate on 9 November, the day when the Berlin Wall separating the eastern and western parts of the city was brought down by anti-Communist protesters.