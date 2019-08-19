Register
15:52 GMT +319 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks at Brexit Party's news conference in London, Britain, June 24, 2019.

    Operation Yellowhammer Files Promise Chaos, But Nigel Farage Unconvinced

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The significance of documents outlining the impact of a no-deal Brexit has been challenged in many quarters. For instance, Michael Gove, who’s responsible for preparing the country to deal with the aftermath of leaving the EU, claimed the files merely outlined a hypothetical "worst case scenario".

    Leaked UK government documents relating to Operation Yellowhammer – the codename for the ongoing project to pre-emptively address potential immediate impacts of no-deal Brexit - published by The Sunday Times 18th August suggest the country will face a host of catastrophic issues in the event of a ‘hard’ departure. 

    Supply Shortages

    The documents suggest there could be disruption lasting up to six months across the Channel, which will impact the supply of medicines and medical supplies, unless there mitigation via alternative sources is forthcoming.

    ​The supply of certain types of fresh food is also likely to decrease, with critical elements of the wider food supply chain – e.g. ingredients, chemicals, packaging - potentially in short supply. These factors won’t cause an overall food shortage in the UK, but will reduce availability and choice and increase prices, affecting vulnerable consumers most.

    World Trade Organisation tariffs would make UK petrol exports to the continent uncompetitive, leading to the closure of as least two British refineries, resulting in roughly 2,000 direct job losses.

    Disrupted Flow

    The EU is likely to increase immigration checks at border posts, potentially producing passenger delays at St Pancras, Dover and the Channel Tunnel, among other key entrances/exits.

    ​As a result, between 50 percent – 85 percent of trucks travelling across the Channel may not be ready for French customs measures.

    In a worst-case scenario, HGVs could face delays of one and half to two and a half days before being able to cross the border. Major disruption could endure for six months or more.

    Northern Ireland

    The UK would impose the “no new checks with limited exceptions” model announced on 13 March, but this is likely to prove unsustainable because of economic, legal and biosecurity risks, so the government would need to operate on the basis a hard border will return eventually.

    The papers also warned of road blockades in Northern Ireland and disruption to key sectors, including agri-food, and job losses, as well as an increase in black-market trade and the potential for a disruption to electricity supplies.

    Protests

    There is likely to be widespread civil unrest across the UK, with protests and counter-protests a routine occurrence and requiring significant police resources to ensure they remain untroubled and peaceful. There is also likely to be a rise in public disorder and community tensions.

    Reactions

    The veracity and/or seriousness of the documents has been widely challenged. For instance, a report by Reuters cited an anonymous UK government source as saying the dossier was leaked by a former minister in a bid to affect the current government's efforts to negotiate a new deal with the EU.

    Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage has also poured scorn on the documents, stating they weren’t government files but “civil service” files, and there was "no way" the civil service had been neutral through the Brexit preparation process – he further alleged the civil service was using fear mongering to do "utmost to stop Brexit”.

    Farage claimed one could easily see how the reports were “completely ridiculous" due to their suggestion a few months after Brexit the amount of goods entering and leaving the UK could be down by half – he said even if there are fundamental disagreements with Brusselsl European companies will still want to sell their goods in the UK.

     

     

    Related:

    Nigel Farage Demands Sacking of 'Globalist' UK Envoy to US Over Anti-Trump Leaked Memos
    Nigel Farage Slams Macron as ‘Updated Napoleon’ Over French President's Plan to Create EU Army
    A Pact With Farage is the Only Way Boris Can Win an Election
    'Radicalised Remainer' Posts Photo of Farage in Sniper Crosshairs on Twitter
    Tags:
    post-Brexit, Hard Brexit, brexodus, Brexit, Brexit 'deal or no deal', no deal, civil unrest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse