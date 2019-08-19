France Confirms President Macron to Host UK Prime Minister Johnson For 1st Time on Thursday

Boris Johnson is embarking on his first foreign trip this week since assuming the post of UK Prime Minister to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron will receive British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Elysee Palace on 22 August, an official from Macron's office said on Monday.

"The President of the Republic will host Boris Johnson for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace, which will be preceded by remarks to the press," said the official.

The two politicians are expected to discuss a variety of issues including Brexit, Iran and Syria, the official added.

This marks the first meeting between the two leaders since Johnson's inauguration on 24 July. The UK Prime Minister is also expected to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday this week.

The Sunday Telegraph previously reported that Boris Johnson is expected to use his first trip abroad to tell the two European leaders that they have two months to come up with a Brexit agreement acceptable to the cabinet and parliament; otherwise, the UK will leave the bloc without any deal on 31 October.

The EU leaders earlier refused to negotiate a new deal preferring to keep to the one agreed with former Prime Minister Theresa May. The deal in question has been rejected by UK Parliament three times.