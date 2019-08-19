Iranian Foreign Minister to Visit Finland on Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will start his Scandinavian tour with a visit to Finland on Monday.

During the visit, Zarif will meet with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, as well as with President Sauli Niinisto and Foreign Trade Minister Ville Skinnari.

The parties are expected to discuss bilateral relations, international and regional issues, including the situation in the Persian Gulf, and topics related to human rights and Finland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Zarif will then continue his trip with visits to Sweden and Norway.

Last month, the Finnish government said it was contemplating joining the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a trading system that core EU members set up to bypass US sanctions on Iran.

The United States last year reinstated sanctions on Iran’s financial and energy sectors, which were waived under the 2015 nuclear deal. EU nations proposed the trade channel in an attempt to stop Iran from pulling out too.