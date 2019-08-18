Register
20:52 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 28, 2019

    Leaked Dossier on Impact of No-Deal Brexit Outlines 'Worst-Case Scenario' - Minister Gove

    © REUTERS / Hannah Mckay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government expects that the country may face food, fuel and medicine shortages as well as months of border delays and a rise in social care costs in the event of a no-deal Brexit, The Sunday Times reported on Sunday, citing leaked Whitehall papers.

    "This is not Project Fear — this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios — not the worst case", a senior source in the government told the newspaper.

    Reacting to the publication, Michael Gove, who was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a minister in charge of no-deal preparations, however, said otherwise.

    "We don’t normally comment on leaks - but a few facts - Yellowhammer is a worst-case scenario - v significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to accelerate Brexit planning", Gove said in a Twitter post.

    In addition, the report predicts the return of a hard border in Ireland, fearing that it could lead to protests and road blockages.

    Months of expected delays at other borders with the European Union, meanwhile, may leave London and the southeast of England without stable fuel supply. Dwelling on potential chaos on external borders, the government estimates that up to 85 percent of lorries crossing the Channel may face delays of up to two and a half days at the French customs.

    Such disruption at ports may be in place for up to three months before the traffic flow returns to 50-70 percent of the current level, according to the papers.

    Among other ramifications are extended delays to supplies of fresh food and medicine, some 75 percent of which comes via the Channel.

    Finally, the no-deal will shoot up costs in the social care sector, affecting both smaller and larger providers.

    According to the newspaper, the report was written by the cabinet earlier in August under the codename Operation Yellowhammer. The document reportedly outlines the most likely ramifications of the country crashing out of the bloc without an agreement rather than some hypothetical worst-case scenario.

    The UK government announced that it had started stockpiling food, fuel and other stuff to prepare for a no-deal scenario back in January. The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Since then, the withdrawal has been delayed several times due to parliament's repeated refusal to accept the deal proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a new plan, with the latest one set for 31 October.

    Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by 31 October, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refused to negotiate any further.

    Related:

    Leaked 'Classified' UK Gov't Docs on Brexit Outdated, Gibraltar Says
    Leaked 'Classified' UK Govt Documents Reveal No-Deal Brexit Aftershock Scenarios - Report
    Germany Believes Chaotic No-Deal Brexit 'Highly Likely' According to Leaked Memo
    Tags:
    leaked files, Michael Gove, no-deal Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse