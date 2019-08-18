Register
14:48 GMT +318 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Big Big clock tower of Westminster Palace.

    Leaked 'Classified' UK Gov't Docs on Brexit Outdated, Gibraltar Says

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    262

    An alleged pack of leaked classified British government documents depicting grim scenarios for the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit was earlier published by a British media outlet. According to it, Britain could suffer a significant collapse of infrastructure, leading to food shortages and transport disruptions.

    Authorities in British overseas territory Gibraltar have denounced an earlier report by The Sunday Times about the area’s ability to cope with no-deal Brexit consequences, based on alleged leaked government documents. Gibraltar's government called the report wrong and out-of-date.

    "We have dealt with all issues relating to the flow of goods, foodstuffs, waste, medicines and the flow of people and vehicles across the frontier", Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

    On the same day, Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who is responsible for preparing the country to deal with any aftermath of leaving the European Union, has commented on the leaked documents via his Twitter saying that they describe the "worst case scenario". He further added that the new British government has taken steps to minimise the effects of Brexit on the country's economy.

    A separate report by Reuters citing an anonymous UK government source, said that the alleged dossier on possible Brexit aftermath was leaked by a former minister in a bid to affect the current government's efforts to negotiate a new deal with the EU.

    "This document is from when ministers were blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave [without a deal] and the funds were not available. It has been deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with EU leaders", the source said.

    The Sunday Times reported on 17 August that it had obtained a classified dossier codenamed "Operation Yellowhammer", allegedly depicting the government's plans to cope with a potential infrastructure collapse as a result of a no-deal Brexit scenario. According to the report, London expects "food and medicine shortages, transport disruption and civil unrest" as potential consequences of leaving the EU without reaching a deal.

    A drop in the availability of food could cause a spike in prices, which in turn could affect "vulnerable groups" leading to protests, the alleged dossier said. Significant delays are also expected at EU airports and border checkpoints as well as the establishment of a hard border between the Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019

    New Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is intending to leave the European Union by 31 October ultimately delivering the Brexit promise regardless of whether a deal will be reached with the bloc or not. Johnson hopes to renegotiate the deal reached by his predecessor Theresa May, despite Brussels repeatedly discarding the idea of changing the existing agreement's provisions.

    The deal, negotiated by May, failed to secure approval in the UK Parliament with many lawmakers, including from May's party, finding the so-called "backstop clause" embedded in it inappropriate. The backstop clause was designed to prevent the creation of a hard border in Ireland via temporarily tying Northern Ireland's regulations to those of the EU until a "soft border" solution is found. Its opponents believe that the backstop can be used to technically keep the UK in the EU's customs union indefinitely, since the clause doesn't have a time limit and London will have no power to unilaterally end it.

    Related:

    ‘The Clock is Ticking’: LibDems Will Work With Jeremy Corbyn to Kill Off No-Deal Brexit
    Tory MP Backs Making Corbyn PM to Prevent 'Generational Damage' of No-Deal Brexit
    Brexit Legacy: Lawmaker Demands Spain Recover Gibraltar From UK
    Germany Believes Chaotic No-Deal Brexit 'Highly Likely' According to Leaked Memo
    Leaked 'Classified' UK Govt Documents Reveal No-Deal Brexit Aftershock Scenarios - Report
    Tags:
    UK, Brexit, Gibraltar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ksenia Krivko from Kemerovo claimed the title of Mrs Russia Globe 2019.
    Hot Mamas: Dazzling Beauties From the 2019 Mrs Russia Pageant
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse