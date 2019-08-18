US UAV Carries Out Surveillance Flight Near Russia's Crimea

Last month, a US strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135V Rivet Joint was spotted making a three-hour-long flight near Russia's western border in the Baltic region.

A US Air Force UAV has carried out a surveillance flight near the Russian side of the Black Sea shore, according to information provided by the website Plane Radar.

Разведывательный полёт вдоль Российского🇷🇺 побережья Чёрного моря. pic.twitter.com/FH6vG1lBF1 — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) 17 августа 2019 г.

The UAV, Global Hawk, lifted off from an air base in Italy on Saturday morning, checked the demarcation line in Donbass, Ukraine and then headed to the Russian border.

In late July, it was reported that two other aircraft were seen near Crimea. The first one was P-8A Poseidon that took off from an air base in Sicily at 08:05 GMT and flew near the Crimean border for several hours.

The second one, a Lockheed ЕР-3Е Orion, took off from a Greek air base at around 09:10 GMT and flew within 32 kilometres of the Russian border.