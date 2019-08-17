'Customer is Always Right'? Angry Man Shoots Waiter at French Restaurant Over Poor Service - Report

Despite timely medical assistance, the victim died before he could be transported to hospital. The police have still not arrested the attacker.

A client at the Mistral restaurant in the French commune of Noisy-le-Grand, near Paris, shot a waiter dead on 16 August following a minor conflict, France Info radio reported. The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was reportedly angered that the sandwich he ordered was, in his opinion, not served quickly enough.

The victim, who was 28 years old according to Le Parisien newspaper, was badly wounded in the shoulder and despite the efforts of an ambulance crew, which promptly arrived at the site, died in the restaurant. His attacker fled the scene and reportedly remains at large.