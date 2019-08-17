Hundreds of Tourists Evacuated as Ferry Runs Ashore on Its Way from Ibiza and Majorca (Photo, Video)

This is not the first time the Spanish ferry runs aground. Last June, the vessel was stranded near San Antonio in Ibiza. Nobody was injured in the incident.

A massive evacuation effort has been launched as a ferry with nearly 400 passengers on board ran ashore near Benidorm on Friday night in south-eastern Spain, Balearia, the company operating the Pinal del Rio ferry, reported.

The vessel was transporting tourists from Ibiza and Majorca and ran aground as it was preparing to anchor in harbour.

Evacuación del ferry de Balearia 3 horas después del incidente pic.twitter.com/RjQRjgBbmb — Carlos Jaén (@carolusmaximo) August 17, 2019

Un ferry de @Balearia encalló a medianoche en la bocana del puerto de #Dénia, con 400 pasajeros. La rápida actuación de @salvamentogob, y de la @guardiacivil y la @policiadenia, permitió evacuar a los pasajeros antes de las 2 sin lamentar daños.

👏 Muchas gracias a todos. pic.twitter.com/IllnnbLa8U — Vicent Grimalt (@VicentGrimalt) August 17, 2019

​Nobody received any injures in the incident. However, the Spanish Coast Guard immediately proceeded to evacuate the stranded holidaymakers. The tourists were either relocated to other ships or taken to nearby resorts by buses.

​According to Balearia, the incident did not lead to a fuel spill in the harbour. Rescuers are working on anchoring the ferry in the port.