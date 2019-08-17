UK Urges DPRK to Engage in Denuclearization Talks With US

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office expressed regret over continued weapons tests by North Korea, calling on the Asian country to engage in denuclearization dialogue with the United States.

"We deeply regret the continued launches of ballistic missiles by North Korea, most recently on 16 August, which violate multiple UN Security Council Resolutions. We encourage North Korea to engage in meaningful discussions with the United States, as agreed when President Trump and Kim Jong-Un met on 30 June", Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Heather Wheeler, said late on Friday.

The United Kingdom made its statement after North Korea launched on Friday two projectiles in what appears to be its sixth weapons test since 25 July.

The launches, which have been observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were held though Kim has been engaged in talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula with US President Donald Trump.

Wheeler maintained that Pyongyang should take action to completely dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, noting that otherwise, sanctions against North Korea would remain in place.

The US-North Korea denuclearization negotiations came to a deadlock in February when the two leaders met in Hanoi.

However, in late June, Kim and Trump met again at the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Then, they agreed to re-energize the denuclearization dialogue and initiate working-level contacts.