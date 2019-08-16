Swedish Court Rules to Extradite Tax Office Bombing Suspect to Denmark - Reports

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Sweden's Malmo district court ruled on Friday to extradite the 22-year-old Swede arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of orchestrating an explosion in Copenhagen to Denmark, the DR news outlet reported.

The outlet reported, citing court documents that the Malmo court ruled that no legal reason existed to satisfy the young man's plea not to be extradited to Denmark.

The court additionally ruled to arrest the Swede due to fears that if released on bail, he would destroy important evidence related to the bombing.

Swedish authorities are still searching for the second suspect, also a Swedish citizen.

On August 7, a powerful blast hit the tax office in the Danish capital, leaving one person slightly injured. Following the incident, police said that the attack was deliberate. On Tuesday, the suspect was detained on behalf of Denmark.