Register
21:22 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

    ‘Stasi-Like Methods’: Ex-Austrian Freedom Party Leader Sues Creators of Video Which Collapsed Gov’t

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Earlier this year, Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache resigned after the release of a secretly filmed video showing the politician discussing ways to avoid party financing laws with a woman posing as a ‘niece of a Russian oligarch’ who turned out to be a Bosnian national. The scandal wound up bringing down the entire Austrian government.

    Johann Gudenus, the former leader of the Austrian Freedom Party’s parliamentary faction, has filed a lawsuit against one of the alleged creators of the secret Strache video, Radio Ö1 reported on Friday.

    Gudenus’s lawyer, Heinz-Dietmar Schimanko, said that his client had been “the victim of Stasi-like methods of the worst kind” (a reference to the old East German security service), adding that his legal team would be using “all possible legal measures” to ensure that the Ibizagate video which prompted the vice-chancellor to resign was deleted from news sources.

    Gudenus is seeking €68,000 euros in compensation for damages, as well as information about who bought the video before handing it over to German media.

    The Vienna-based lawyer against whom Gudenus filed a lawsuit reportedly responded by saying the video in question was a ‘civil society initiative’ which used strictly ‘journalistic investigative methods’.

    Ibizagate

    In May 2019, shortly before elections to the European parliament, German media published a video taken in a hotel room in Ibiza, Spain showing Strache allegedly discussing the possibility of buying a media resource to publish favourable stories about the government alongside a young woman who was reported to be the ‘niece of a Russian oligarch’ from Latvia. The scandal that ensued after the video’s release forced Strache to resign, with the Austrian government, including coalition ally and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, after a no-confidence vote.

    Eventually, media investigations revealed that the ‘Russian’ woman in the video was actually a Bosnian national, who was paid €7,000 to play the role. Strache described the affair as entrapment and a “political assassination,” with media reports later suggesting the video’s creators used alcohol and prohibited substances to “loosen his tongue.”

    The video was sold to a mystery ‘German company’ for €600,000, and handed over to German newspapers Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung for publication. Strache launched a formal complaint against the newspapers in June.

    Early Vote

    Austrians will go to the polls for snap elections on September 29. On Thursday, a new poll by the Kurier newspaper and the OGM survey agency found that about 35 percent of Austrians are likely to vote for Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party. Norbert Hoffer, leader of the Freedom Party, is polling at 23 percent, while Pamela Rendi-Wagner, chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party, is in third with 19 percent, with the Green Party fourth with 11 percent. One in five Austrians have yet to make up their minds on who to vote for, according to the poll.

    The Austrian People’s Party and Freedom Party formed a coalition after taking 24 percent and 20.5 percent of the vote in the 2017 elections, respectively.

    Related:

    Austria's First Female Interim Chancellor Bierlein: Top 5 Interesting Facts
    "Pure Harassment": Germany Angered as Austria Moves to Restrict Access to Country Roads
    Austria’s Kurz Slams Charities for Bringing Migrants to Europe
    Russia Dismisses Austria's New Spying Claims as Pure Disinformation
    Austria's Ex-Chancellor Kurz Favored by 40% of Voters for Head of Gov't Position - Survey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse