20:16 GMT +316 August 2019
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts during a press conference with Moldova's Prime Minister at the Chancellery in Berlin on July 16, 2019.

    Germany Believes Chaotic No-Deal Brexit 'Highly Likely' According to Leaked Memo

    © AFP 2019 / John Macdougall
    Europe
    120

    Hopes were high among some within Boris Johnson’s circle that the newly crowned Prime Minister would be able to breath life into the stale UK-EU negotiations on Brexit. It appears that, at least from the perspective of the German government, those chances are slim.

    Germany expects the UK to crash out of the European Union without managing to strike a deal, a leaked document from within the German government has reportedly revealed.

    The memo, which was leaked from the German Finance Ministry, allegedly says that German officials have come to the conclusion through internal discussions that a turbulent and chaotic Brexit is now “highly likely.”

    The report marks the first piece of decisive evidence that Berlin is likely willing to let London leave the EU without a deal rather than to back down to the demands of incumbent UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and negotiate a new withdrawal agreement that includes ditching the Irish backstop - a point that the EU has said repeatedly it refuses to renege on.

    However, there could be a glimmer of hope for Remainers: the leaked document reportedly says that while Berlin does not expect a sudden volte-face on the part of Mr Johnson’s “hard negotiating position,” there is an expectation that he may open up a new line of discussions in the upcoming G-7 summit in France.

    Moreover, reports say that the leaked document calls upon the remaining 27 EU member states to continue pushing the bloc’s current negotiating position - that forging a new deal outside of the one that was struck under the tenure of former British Prime Minister Theresa May is out of the question.

    Considering that such news comes when Britain is negotiating under Boris Johnson’s “deal or no deal” and “do or die” mantras, concerns are only likely to spike on both sides of the English Channel that a no-deal Brexit is now all but inevitable.

    There are however, those still fighting tooth and nail to avoid that outcome. This week Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn launched an ambitious plan to bring together a group of Tory Rebels, the Liberal Democrats, The Scottish National party and other opposition parties to topple Boris Johnson from power and delay Brexit beyond the October 31 deadline in order to avoid a no-deal outcome. Under such an arrangement and after ousting Boris Johnson from No.10 in a no-confidence vote, Mr Corbyn is reportedly hoping to become a “caretaker” Prime Minister on an interim basis until a new agreement is struck with the EU.

    Yet, Mr Corbyn’s lofty ambitions have been dealt a series of blows over the past few hours as it has become clear that senior Tory rebels who wish to prevent a no-deal Brexit, including by bringing down BoJo’s government, have ruled out supporting Corbyn’s bid for No.10. The former Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, who has said that he and link-minded colleagues are willing to work with Labour to thwart a no-deal Brexit, has ruled out facilitating Corbyn’s path to becoming the Prime Minister. Liberal Democrat leader, Jo Swinson, has also dismissed the plan as “a nonsense,” arguing that Corbyn doesn’t command strong enough cross-party support in parliament to become Prime Minister, even on a temporary basis.

    ​The latest Brexit developments come as the UK’s deadline for settling an agreement with the EU, October 31, creeps closer and closer. Boris Johnson was swept to power by the Conservative party membership promising to abandon the deal made by former Prime minister Theresa May, particularly the issue of the contentious Irish backstop. Despite those pledges, he has so far failed to visit a single European capital, despite being in No.10 for over 20 days. The EU has continued to assert that, no matter what, it will not be renegotiating the UK’s departure agreement.

    United Kingdom, European Union, Boris Johnson, Germany, Brexit plan, Brexit 'deal or no deal'
