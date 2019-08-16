Register
16 August 2019
    Waves crash over Newhaven Lighthouse on the south coast of England

    A Month of Rain in 14 Hours: Met Office Issues Flood Warnings Across England and Wales

    Europe
    July 2019 saw the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK, but some parts of the UK received more than twice the average rainfall for the month, while others received more than one-and-a-half times the month’s typical rainfall.

    The UK’s water-logged summer is set to continue over the weekend, with rain and high winds expected until Monday at least – and while London will suffer to a lesser degree than the rest of England, the West Country is expected to receive up to a month's worth of rain in a mere 14 hours.

    The Met Office warns homes and businesses across huge swathes of England are at risk of flooding and travel disruption, with Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, Dorset, Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Manchester, Blackburn and Merseyside expected to be significantly affected by the downpour.

    ​The forecaster has issued a yellow warning for between 8am and 10pm GMT - heavy rain may coincide with peak travel times during the afternoon and early evening leading to difficult driving conditions, with the heaviest rain most likely be on high ground, with some places set to see 60mm to 80mm (2.3 inches to 3.1 inches). Strong winds are also expected, with 40mph to 50mph gusts on exposed coasts and hills. 

    ​The average rainfall for England across the whole of August is typically only 2.72in (69mm).

    ​Temperatures throughout the weekend are also unlikely to top 70F (21C), and could fall as low as 50F (10C).

    ​“The weather warning is for heavy bursts of rain which could cause flooding. It is the type that your windscreen wipers can't quite cope with and could coincide with rush hour. Sunshine and showers, some of them heavy, will predominate on Saturday and it will still be a bit breezy with temperature about average,” Nicola Maxey of the Met Office said.

    ​She added however there were indications of high pressure building into the middle of next week, which could bring more settled weather, and a warmer period. 

