'Hijack' Panic Reported on Hungarian Wizz Air Plane as Passenger Allegedly ‘Tries to Storm Cockpit’

A Wizz Air plane was forced to turn in the air and land at Stavanger airport, Norway after a drunk man attempted to storm the cockpit.

"We are moving out to Stavanger airport after reporting a person who has disembarked on a plane. The plane has not landed yet, and we are on our way out to take care of the situation as soon as the plane is on the ground," Norwegian South West police wrote on Twitter at around 9 am local time.

#Sola - Vi rykker ut til Stavanger lufthavn etter melding om en person som har utagert på et fly. Det er kontroll på personen ombord. Flyet har ikke landet enda, og vi er på vei ut for å ivareta situasjonen så snart flyet er på bakken. Hendelsesforløpet er uklart. Mer følger. — Politiet i Sør-Vest (@politietsorvest) 15 августа 2019 г.

Police and fire department crew was deployed to the airport. ​The perpetrator, a man in his 60s, was arrested upon landing.

WIZZ air flight WZZ2427 Budapest-Reykjavik a passanger has attempted to storm the cockpit of the plane en route to #Iceland few hour ago and was forced to make an emergency landing at Stavanger #Norway pic.twitter.com/4AI1afCCPY — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) 15 августа 2019 г.

​The plane was initially heading to Iceland from Hungary.

