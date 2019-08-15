People Gather at Trafalgar Square in London to Protest India Revoking Kashmir's Special Status

Earlier in the month, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Hundreds of people, including members of Kashmir Student Action and the SOAS (School of Oriental and African Studies) India Society, have gathered at Trafalgar Square in London to protest the recent decision by the Indian authorities to divide Jammu and Kashmir into two territories.

The move comes after India scrapped Article 370, which used to grant special constitutional status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has strongly condemned India's decision with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing India with Nazi Germany.

Responding to New Delhi's decision, Islamabad expelled the Indian envoy and suspended trade and train services with its southern neighbour.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!