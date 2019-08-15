Speaker John Bercow found himself at the center of a growing feud within the Tory party after declaring he would not allow the PM to prorogue Parliament in order to push through a Brexit without a withdrawal agreement.

Speaking at a Fringe Festival event on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House of Commons declared that he would not be stepping down from his position.

When asked about his parliamentary legacy, his "I have no plans to stand down" drew an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

He joked that he does not wish to "imitate Arthur Onslow", a speaker with a famously long tenure, serving from 1728 until 1761.

He reminded the audience that it was "not for the speaker to say" whether the government was right or wrong on the issue of Brexit.

Boris Johnson declared that he will take the UK out of the EU by the established 31 October deadline, “come what may”.

Sticking with his neutral role as speaker, Bercow praised both Labour and Conservative MPs, including Conservative MP Ken Clarke and Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn for their "outstanding" role as debaters and parliamentarians.

He highlighted late-Labour veteran Tony Benn as the greatest speaker he'd ever seen in parliament, going on to imitate a famous Benn performance to the amusement of the crowd.

Regarding the legacy and performance of former Prime Minister Theresa May, following a question from the audience, Bercow replied that it would be difficult to know how May might be feeling about her legacy.

"I think she's proud that she worked hard and did her best. She is probably frustrated that she wasn't able to get her deal through and close the Brexit chapter." he said. "On a Human level I can understand the sense of disappointment and anguish."

© AFP 2019 / HENRY NICHOLLS Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London on July 17, 2019

When asked by Sputnik if current Prime Minister Johnson would be capable of delivering Brexit, he said that the new PM "is the legitimate prime minister and leader of his party."

"Whether people think that is desirable is another matter", referring to the ascension of a new prime minister without being directly elected by the public. "As to whether Boris is successful or not, that remains to be seen. I think parliament should be successful and should do its job. The role of parliament is to scrutinize and to debate," he said.

"I want parliament to be stronger. A strong parliament is conducive to a well-functioning government."

Referring to previous comments regarding preventing a no-deal Brexit, he replied that he finds it "unimaginable that that scenario will arise."

"I don't know what part of 'it won't happen' people either don't understand or refuse believe," he said.

© REUTERS / REUTERS TV Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video

The comments come just as the rift within the ruling Conservative Party begins to amplify.

In response to declarations by the prime minister that he would consider proroguing Parliament in order to prevent MPs from blocking the UK exit from the EU on the 31st October, Bercow said that he would “fight with every bone in my body” to stop Johnson pushing through a no-deal Brexit.

“We cannot have a situation in which parliament is shut down - we are a democratic society and parliament will be heard and nobody is going to get away as far as I am concerned with stopping that happening,” he told the audience on Tuesday.

The MP for Buckingham pledged to obstruct "with every breath" the prime minister and said that Parliament would be able to continue the debate.

Parallel to this, former-Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond also hit out against Johnson, saying that a no-deal Brexit will turn Britain into "little England."