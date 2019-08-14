Brexit: Boris Johnson Slams 'Terrible Collaboration' Between EU and Remainers

The newly-appointed Prime Minister said that Brussels was "not compromising at all" on striking a deal on Brexit, adding that the longer the situation continued, the more likely a no-deal Brexit was going to take place.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson took to Facebook on Wednesday to address his followers, where he slammed the "terrible collaboration" between those seeking to block Brexit and the European Union.

"There is a terrible kind of collaboration as it were going on between those who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends," Mr Johnson said during his Q&A on Facebook.

"Our European friends ... are not compromising at all," Mr Johnson added.

He also reiterated his stance on Brexit, stating that the UK was coming out of the EU on 31 October and that the British people were growing "frustrated" over ongoing delays regarding the country's withdrawal from the European bloc.

Mr Johnson said that the British public have "had a lot of elections" and wanted the country to "get on and deliver Brexit", and that the UK's "friends in Europe and in Parliament" would see it was "vital" to leave the EU.

We will invest more money into our NHS, crack down on violent crime and get our economy growing to pay for great public services. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 13, 2019

The Facebook livestream is the latest of several announcements that the British PM has made, including his meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Monday, where the two officials discussed signing a a UK-US trade deal after London completed its exit from the EU, as well as Washington's concerns over Huawei and tensions in the Persian Gulf with Iran. Negotiating with US officials would be a "tough old haggle" but that the UK could get there, and that the "single biggest deal" that London needed to forge was with "our friends and partners over the channel", he told Sky news on Tuesday.