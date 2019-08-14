Massive Wildfires Sweep Across Greek Island of Evia

Live from the Greek island of Evia, as massive wildfires rage. According to reports, three villages which are poised to be engulfed by the destructive blaze are set to be evacuated.

On Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters along with several water bombers and helicopters were deployed to tackle the flames, which had spiralled out of control. Smoke from the fire blanketed Athens the following morning.

Hundreds of Greek firefighters have been tasked with beating back the destructive blaze. Italy has sent two fireplanes to the island.

The fires began on Evia on Tuesday night. Due to strong winds, the fire spread quickly, seeping through its forests.

