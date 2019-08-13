Czech Intelligence Says Foreign State Behind Ministry Cyberattack – Reports

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – A foreign country is responsible for the June cyberattack on the Czech Foreign Ministry, state television reported, citing the National Cyber and Information Security Agency.

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency submitted relevant materials on the issue to the committee on defence and security of the Senate, state television reported.

The Senate committee called on the government to focus on ensuring cyber defence and allocate needed funds for that purpose.

Pavel Fischer, head of the Senate committee, told reporters that all Czech ministries were facing a threat of cyberattacks.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek pointed out that his ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the National Cyber and Information Security Agency were actively working on ensuring the Foreign Ministry’s cybersecurity.

The Czech Foreign Ministry was targeted by the cyberattack in June, with no confidential data having been compromised, according to media reports. It remains unknown which country could be behind the incident.