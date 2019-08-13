Spanish Embassy on Malta Asked to Accept Minors From Migrant Rescue Ship - Reports

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish charity Open Arms has asked the nation’s embassy on Malta to take in minors from its migrant rescue ship stranded in the Mediterranean for over a week, the Spanish news agency Europa Press said Tuesday.

The Spanish diplomatic mission was contacted on Monday, according to the Spanish news agency Europa Press which spoke to the charity.

The vessel carrying 151 African migrants has been denied entry by Italy and Malta. It is in high seas near the Italian island of Lampedusa and the weather is worsening.

Spanish Development Minister Jose Luis Abalo reportedly said on Tuesday that the ship’s captain had no "legal right" to ask for asylum on behalf of the 31 minors aboard the vessel.

The charity’s founder, Oscar Camps, defended the captain’s decision to ask for the permission to dock in Malta, saying the journey to Spain would take another five days and put people aboard at risk.