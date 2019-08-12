US National Security Adviser Bolton Suggests UK Postpone Talks on Iran, China and Huawei

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources in the US government, that during his visit to London Bolton will try to convince the new Cabinet of Boris Johnson to change the country's stance on the Iran nuclear deal and using Huawei tech in its 5G networks.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton has expressed an opinion that it would be better to postpone talks on important issues such as Iran, China, and Huawei with the UK amid his visit to the country. He added that although Washington wants to discuss some of these matters extensively, it understands that Brexit is the main priority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Cabinet.

"We're not here to pressure you on this [...] We want to be helpful on Brexit", Bolton said.

