Nessie Hunter Warns New Loch Ness Monster Sightings Will Occur in the 'Next Few Weeks'

The Loch Ness Monster is a mythical creature which supposedly inhabits the Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It is a Scottish national legend, which has allegedly been sighted since at least 1802. The beast was supposedly spotted 14 times this year, with the most recent recorded by a man who currently lives in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, a fan follower of the Loch Ness Monster reported a Nessie sighting for the 14th time this year while sitting 6000-miles away in Hong Kong.

Michael Yuan set up a webcam to monitor the mythical creature while in Hong Kong. Recently, his live stream picked up a dark figure rising from the water of Urquhart Bay for a few moments.

A 47-second video seems to show water rippling before a small dark 'unknown object' emerges and moves across the lake.

The mysterious object drifts quickly through the water before disappearing behind a tree

Yuan added that he believes the beast will be spotted again by other Nessie enthusiasts "in the next few weeks."

The Keeper of the Register of Sightings of the Loch Ness Monster website, Gary Campbell, responded with amazement at Michaels' sighting saying it "is the first sighting I know of from Hong Kong."

He went on to say that he was "delighted at the consistent rate of sightings so far this year, and the mix of online and physical reports."

Campbell, who is also a Chartered Accountant, conducted a study last year, which found that the Loch Ness Monster is worth nearly £41m a year to the Scottish economy in tourism and business activity.

The sighting preceding Yuan's came on 3 August by Sean T from Kent, who was on holiday in Scotland with his family.

He was unaware that he might have been just metres away from the monster until he returned home and noticed a dark object with a long hump in one of his pictures.

Veteran Loch Ness researcher Mikko Takala, who has caught two 20ft 'Nessies' on camera, said that the reason for an increase in sightings could be the sharp rise in temperatures.

Inspired by the infamous 'Storm Area 51' Facebook event, a similar 'Storm Loch Ness' event was launched and is scheduled to take place on 21 September with the goal of sighting the creature.

"Nessie can't hide from us all," the page creators declared.

The event has 18,000 confirmed attendees on its page, and 38,000 marked themselves as 'interested'.

The Royal National Lifeboat Association (RNLA) issued a warning to potential monster hunters who might jump into the water, saying that it is very deep with an average temperature of 6C and waves reaching up to four metres.