Fiery Metallic Pieces of Boeing Plane Rain Down on Horrified People in Rome (Photos)

According to the newspaper il Messagero, citing municipal sources in the Italian capital, up to 25 cars and 12 homes were damaged by the hail of metal, and at least one person was injured.

Hundreds of flaming pieces of metal rained down from the sky on terrified residents of Rome on Saturday. The dangerous debris fell from a Boeing 787 belonging to the airline Norwegian that departed from Fiumicino Airport near the Italian capital.

The mayor of Fiumicino commune, Esterino Montino, described the incident on his Facebook page, stating that police officers, firefighters, and civil guards had arrived at the site to prevent further damages and investigate the issue.

"Today, [on Saturday] around 16:40, an aircraft taking off from the Leonardo da Vinci airport suffered a breakdown and had to return. During the incident, however, it lost metal pieces that fell at great speed to the ground, at Via Mariotti in Isola Sacra", the official wrote.