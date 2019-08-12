Gender Equality Minister Schiappa Wants French Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein's Activities

US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein apparently committed suicide on 10 August in prison where he had been pending trial on charges of sex trafficking involving minors.

France's Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa has stated that she wants a French investigation into late Jeffrey Epstein's activities.

"The American investigation has highlighted ties with France. It therefore seems fundamental to us, and for the victims, that an investigation should be opened in France so that all the light is shed on this matter", Schiappa said in a statement.

Prior to Epstein's death, US prosecutors accused the billionaire of trying to persuade witnesses not to testify against him over sex trafficking allegations.

The first molestation allegations against the billionaire came in 2005 when Florida police began a 13-month undercover investigation of Epstein that included a search of his home.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to a felony charge of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor, and served 13 months in prison.

He was arrested for a second time in July 2019 for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls at his mansion and faced up to 45 years in prison. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

