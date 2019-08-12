Nigel Farage Slams Prince Harry, 'Hopes' Queen Lives Long to Stop Charles From Becoming King: Report

It's a well-known fact that Nigel Farage is no fan of Prince Charles and his long-standing climate change activism, and now he's reportedly turned a cold shoulder to Prince Harry as well.

In a fiery speech to Sydney's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has targeted some members of the UK royal family, The Guardian reported, claiming to have heard a recording of part of his address.

As the media were barred from the event, the authenticity of the recording has yet to be verified – and Farage has not commented on the reports so far.

The Guardian wrote that Farage said he wanted Queen Elizabeth II, "an amazing, awe-inspiring woman" that "we're bloody lucky to have" to live long enough so that her son, Prince Charles, never became king.

Likewise, the famed Brexiteer has reportedly reserved some harsh words for the late Queen Mother, calling her an "overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker".

"When it comes to her son, when it comes to Charlie Boy and climate change, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Her mother, Her Royal Highness the Queen's mother was a slightly overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker who lived to 101 years old. All I can say is Charlie Boy is now in his 70s... may the Queen live a very, very long time".

Farage then allegedly continued his incendiary speech by saying that while he wanted the Queen to live a long time to "stop Charlie Boy becoming king", he also wanted the Prince of Wales to "live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king".

"Terrifying! Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem. And then, a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan. He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we've seen for 100 years", he allegedly said.

© AFP 2019 / ADEM ALTAN Britain's Prince Charles (L), Prince of Wales and Prince Harry attend a memorial service on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the land campaign of the Battle of Gallipoli in Canakkale on April 25, 2015.

According to The Guardian, the former UKIP party leader then commented on Prince Harry's marriage to US actress Meghan Markle and their "irrelevant" decision to have only two children as he was responding to a question about women refusing to procreate until climate change ends.

"And then he met Meghan Markle, and it's fallen off a cliff. We've been told in the last week that Meghan and Harry will only have two children... and we're all completely ignoring, the real problem the Earth faces, and that is the fact that population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it, no one dares deal with it, and whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth", Farage reportedly said.

Despite his reported critical comments, he did congratulate the couple on their engagement in November 2017.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! https://t.co/q12u2c60Ye — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 27, 2017

This is not the first time that Nigel Farage has criticised the royal family: in 2008, he was the sole MEP who refused to join in the standing ovation on a climate change speech by Prince Charles, later describing his advisers as "naive and foolish at his best".

In 2014, Farage penned an op-ed for The Independent, titled, "I seldom agree with Prince Charles. And I'm not about to start", where he criticised the royal's views on the environment and wrote: "I also do not think it is appropriate for the heir to a constitutional monarchy to want to take power away from his mother’s government".