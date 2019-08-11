Hundreds Evacuated as Massive Blaze Engulfs Canary Islands (Photo, Video)

According to emergency services on the islands, the fire affected an area encompassing thousands of hectares. More than 200 military servicemen and 10 aircraft were dispatched to fight the inferno.

More than 400 people were evacuated when a massive wildfire erupted on Saturday on Gran Canaria, the second most populous island of Spain's Canary Islands, according to RTVE broadcaster.

People are still being evacuated in Artenara, Tejeda and Galdar municipalities, according to the Canary Islands' emergency services.

​Thousand hectares of land were affected by the inferno. 10 aircraft were deployed to contain the blaze, but the fire is continuing to rage.

​Local civil guards detained a 55-year-old man on Saturday suspected of starting the fire by negligent use of a welding machine.